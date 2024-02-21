22.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 22, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries and improve investments in various sectors including construction, digital economy and infrastructure.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Gohar Ejaz with the Saudi Minister for Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi.

Gohar Ejaz is leading a business delegation Saudi Arabia, according to statement issued by Commerce Ministry.

The other delegation members visiting Saudi Arabia included Punjab Minister S.M. Tanveer and notable businessmen; Arif Habib, Muhammad Ali Tabba, and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram, according to statement issued by Commerce Ministry.

Highlighting the importance of enhancing trade with Saudi Arabia, Ijaz expressed Pakistan’s commitment to making comprehensive efforts in this regard, noting ample opportunities for bilateral investment between the two countries.

The Saudi Minister of Commerce praised the efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations, the statement added.

“Pakistanis are our brothers, and our doors are open to them,” stated the Saudi Minister of Commerce, highlighting the vast employment opportunities available for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.