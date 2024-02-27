Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called upon further promoting defence ties, particularly between the two Air Forces through joint military exercises and technological collaboration.

An understanding to this effect reached at a meeting among Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Saudi Chief of the General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and His Royal Highness Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz in Saudi Arabia today.

The Air Chief was also awarded King Abdul Aziz Badge of Honor of the Excellent Class by Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the “On Job Training of Royal Saudi Land Forces with Pakistan Army” has concluded in Multan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the training conducted from 15 January to 26 February 2024 was aimed at fostering joint employment and benefiting from each other’s experiences, while further consolidating longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The training, which encompassed conventional and sub-conventional operations, culminated with field manoeuver and battle inoculation exercise, employing air and ground forces.

Commander Multan Corps witnessed the exercise as the Chief Guest and expressed satisfaction over mutual understanding and the training standards.