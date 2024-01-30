23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to increase bilateral economic, trade ties

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to increase bilateral economic and trade relations to enhance the business integration between the two countries.

The agreement was made during a meeting between Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkii and Caretaker Minister for Interior and Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz held to negotiate bilateral economic cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by the interior secretary, commerce secretary and other high officials.

During the meeting, it was agreed to develop Pak-KSA business-to-business relations further and start negotiations for searching new business avenues.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gohar Ejaz said that Saudi industrialists could get benefit from investment opportunities in the steel and petrochemical industry in Pakistan.

He said that the government was taking steps to increase cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the Information Technology (IT) sector. The minister said the northern regions of Pakistan were rich in natural beauty.

He said that investing in luxury resorts in these areas could be beneficial for both the countries. Dr Gohar Ejaz said “we are working on setting up ‘Brand Pakistan’ stores globally to market Pakistani products.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.