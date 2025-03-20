Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm bolstering defense, security cooperation

JEDDAH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering their bilateral partnership with a focus on enhancing defense and security cooperation, recognising the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

According to a state-run news agency, the pledge came during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The meeting, held during PM Shehbaz’s four-day visit to the Kingdom, was also attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

PM Shehbaz and Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as economy, trade, investment, energy, and defense.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The prime minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which would contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape and agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

PM Shehbaz and Mohammed bin Salman emphasised the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

The prime minister and the crown prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has described his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Jeddah as productive saying discussions were held on further strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties in trade, investment, energy and security.

In a post on his X handle, PM Shehbaz thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s consistent support to Pakistan.

He said our enduring friendship and shared vision for prosperity is taking our bilateral relations to new heights and transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The prime minister also applauded the pivotal role played by the Saudi Crown Prince to bring peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Separately speaking to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement, Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Saudi investors.

The Prime Minister emphasised Pakistan’s vast potential in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology, inviting Saudi businesses to explore opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Saudi Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of Task Force Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan. They discussed enhancing institutional collaboration to accelerate investment projects and ensure their smooth implementation.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the Pakistan-Saudi economic partnership through structured engagements and swift execution of joint projects.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering a long-term, mutually beneficial economic relationship.