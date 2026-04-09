Pakistan, Saudi Arabia express concern over ceasefire violations in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed concern over ceasefire violations in Lebanon, following Israeli strikes on Wednesday that killed 182 people and wounded 890 others.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the latest developments in the region.

During their conversation on Wednesday night, both leaders voiced deep concern over the violations and stressed the urgent need for full respect and implementation of the ceasefire to ensure lasting peace and stability. The deputy prime minister also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Pakistan’s efforts toward achieving regional peace.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact as the situation unfolds.

Earlier, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon posed a “grave risk” to the fragile US-Iran truce.

His spokesperson said: “The ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities.”

Beirut experienced the most intense Israeli bombardment since the start of the war between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon became involved after the Tehran-backed militant group targeted Israel in retaliation for the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

While Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire late on Tuesday, Israel has stated that Lebanon is not included in the truce.