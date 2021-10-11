Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss investments in agriculture, other sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy on Monday discussed investment opportunities in the two countries, ARY NEWS reported.

During a meeting between the two on Monday, Shaukat Tarin and Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy discussed matters of mutual interest, trade and economic cooperation besides also measures aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

The finance minister said that Pakistanis working in the Kingdom in different sectors are assets of the country and had played their pivotal role in economic development by sending large sums of remittances back to the country.

Shaukat Tarin extended cooperation to Saudi Arabia to invest in agriculture, food security and other sectors in the country.

The Saudi Arabia’s ambassador said that the Kingdom was also opening various sectors for investments. “Bilateral investments could be promoted in various sectors,” he said.

The discussion between the two countries were held ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s likely to visit Saudi Arabia on the invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman to attend the Middle East Green Initiative Conference.

Read More: PM WISHES SAUDI ARABIA ‘CONTINUED PROGRESS’ ON NATIONAL DAY

According to sources privy to the development, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki has extended an invitation of Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman to Imran Khan.

The prime minister will likely attend the Middle East Green Initiative Conference scheduled between 23 and 25 October.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!