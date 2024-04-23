Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan ink agreement to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark partnership agreement aimed at promoting investment and trade between the three countries.

The agreement is expected to boost economic cooperation and create new opportunities for businesses and investors in the region.

Under the agreement, Uzbekistan’s K-Trade Securities and Ansher Capital, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan will establish a strategic partnership to support cross-border investment.

Ansher Capital, Uzbekistan’s largest investment bank, will work closely with KASB Securities Limited (KASB), a leading stock and commodity brokerage firm in Pakistan, to provide financial advisory and corporate finance services to investors.

The partnership is expected to expand the market and attract foreign investment, particularly in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Both firms will be actively engaged in supporting investors and traders in Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia, providing them with expert guidance and support to navigate the markets.

The agreement is also expected to strengthen trade ties between the three countries, with a focus on increasing trade volumes and promoting economic integration.

The partnership will enable businesses to tap into new markets and access new investment opportunities, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

The partnership agreement is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at promoting economic cooperation and investment between Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

The three countries have been working closely together to promote trade and investment, and this agreement is expected to further strengthen their economic ties.