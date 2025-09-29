Pakistan, Saudi Saudi pact formalises decades of trust, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (PM) has clarified that the recently signed defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is not directed against any nation, but rather a reflection of the two countries’ longstanding desire to strengthen their partnership.

Speaking to UK-based Pakistani journalists in London, the premier said the accord builds upon decades of “sincerity and trust” between the two nations and has now been formalized through institutional arrangements.

“The agreement ensures that an attack on one country will be treated as an attack on the other, with both sides responding to aggression through mutual consultation,” PM Shehbaz Sharif explained.

Highlighting Pakistan’s military history, the Prime Minister recalled Marka-e-Haq, saying that Pakistan had taught India a lesson “it will remember for life.”

On the diplomatic front, Shehbaz described his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. as “highly productive,” noting assurances of enhanced bilateral economic cooperation.

He said Pakistan had achieved macroeconomic stability and was pursuing policies to place the economy on a growth trajectory despite the devastation caused by recent floods. The government’s focus, he added, remained on poverty alleviation, job creation, investment attraction, and fully tapping into the country’s potential in agriculture, IT, and minerals.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underlined that political and military leadership are “on the same page,” adding that he holds regular consultations with Field Marshal Asim Munir on key national and foreign policy matters.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to eliminate terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the sacrifices of security forces, calling them “eternal in the nation’s memory.” He also emphasized that Pakistan continues to raise the voices of Kashmiris and Palestinians at the United Nations.