Pakistan, Saudi Arabia extend ties in AI and Semiconductor sectors

ISLAMABAD: In a high-level meeting between Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Saudi Minister for Communications and IT Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to proceeding with Pakistan-Saudi tech collaboration.

Both nations discussed the initiation of the Pakistan Digital Corridor to link with China and Central Asia, planning to boost global digital connectivity.

During the meeting, the main highlight was Pakistan’s endorsement of a Rs 4.8 billion Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) initiative to provide semiconductor training in Pakistan for over 7,000 youth in the modern technologies.

Minister Shaza Fatima highlighted Pakistan’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub, stating the importance of joint ventures in AI and computing technologies.

Both sides also explored cooperation under the Saudi National Technology Development Program to boost private-sector partnerships.

Pakistan’s current cybersecurity achievements and the strategic role of its armed forces were also acknowledged during the meeting. Both nations repeated their shared vision for innovation and regional tech leadership.

This meeting marks a noteworthy step in Pakistan-Saudi tech collaboration, aligning both countries to lead in emerging technologies and digital infrastructure development.

Read More: Pakistan’s digital sector surges under PM Shehbaz’s leadership: Shaza Fatima

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Sunday said that Pakistan has transitioned from the brink of economic collapse to a trajectory of sustainable growth and digital transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, she said that just over two years ago, Pakistan faced serious economic challenges, including fears of default, falling exports, and low investment. However, she added that strong government efforts helped improve the overall economic condition.

“The interest rate, which was as high as 23 percent, is now down to 11 percent. Inflation, once nearly 40 percent, has dropped to below 5 percent,” she added.