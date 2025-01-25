Web browser extensions pose cybersecurity threat: NTISB

ISLAMABAD: The National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) in Pakistan has issued a warning about cyber-attacks, highlighting risks from browser extensions like ChatGPT, Gemini, and VPNs, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the NTISB in Pakistan warns users about cyber criminals using browser extensions to steal personal information.

There is a risk of data theft through popular websites, including Facebook and banking sites in Pakistan.

The advisory lists 16 common extensions, including VPNs and AI chatbots, as potentially dangerous.

It specifically mentions AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini for Chrome as being suspicious. OpenAI’s GPT-4 is also flagged as a concern.

The advisory further warns that phishing techniques are being used to steal personal habits and information in Pakistan.

Users are advised to avoid these extensions and choose alternatives. It is recommended to install trustworthy extensions and keep them regularly updated.

The users in Pakistan are advised to use licensed antivirus software and be cautious with free extensions.

On January 3, 2025, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that the recent internet slowdown in Pakistan is primarily caused by excessive Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage.

According to PTA, the increased use of VPNs has put additional pressure on the country’s bandwidth, resulting in slower internet speeds.

The telecommunication authority has sent the report to Ministry of IT, highlighting the need to enhance bandwidth to meet the growing internet demand.

Similarly, on January 2, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued an update on the recent internet slowdown in the country, saying that a fault was reported in the submarine cable near Qatar.

“This is to inform the general public that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar (one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international internet traffic),” the PTA said in a statement.

The authority added that the concerned teams are working to fix the fault.

“This (fault) may impact internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan. PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep updating telecom users accordingly.”