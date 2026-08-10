ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday said the Makkah Accord is defensive in nature and is not directed against any country, adding that its purpose is to strengthen collective deterrence against external aggression.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar issued a message to the nation on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

Dar congratulated the nation on the signing of the agreement, saying the historic accord reflects the depth of the three countries’ brotherly ties, shared values and common commitment to peace, security and stability.

He described the signing as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s longstanding strategic relationships with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, saying it demonstrates their shared resolve to strengthen cooperation in addressing evolving peace and security challenges in the region.

The foreign minister reiterated that the Makkah Accord is defensive in nature and is not directed against any country.

“Its purpose is to strengthen collective deterrence against external aggression and reinforce our capacity to defend our sovereignty, territorial integrity and peoples,” he said.

I Believe the Makkah Pact Proves Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye Are Stronger Together

Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all, consistent with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Dar said.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for sovereignty and international law, and the pursuit of regional peace, stability and prosperity, he added.

“The Makkah Accord is not an instrument of confrontation, but an expression of our collective commitment to peace through strength, solidarity and mutual respect,” Dar said.

He commended Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the Foreign Office for safeguarding Pakistan’s national interests and strengthening the country’s strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.