SC rules woman can demand haq mehr whenever she wants

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that the husband is bound to pay haq mehr to his wife, whenever she demands, ARY News reported.

The written verdict was released by the SC on a plea of Khalid Parvez who challenged the provision of Shariah right to his wife. The three-page written verdict was penned by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa۔

The SC in its written verdict said the demand of haq mehr is a Shariah requirement, which is safeguarded in the Pakistani law.

The verdict said if the time of haq mehr payment is not mentioned in the Nikkah, then the woman can demand it whenever she wants.

The court observed that this particular case of a woman seeking payment under her Shariah right, reached the Supreme Court after six years.

CJP in his written verdict further said the complainant kept on filing pleas against the provision of haq mehr to his wife in different courts and eventually reached SC.

Dismissing the plea of Khalid Parvez, the SC in its judgment said if the complainant had been fined by the courts, the matter would have not reached here.

It is to be noted that the man was slapped with a fine of Rs100,000 by the SC on the last hearing of the case.