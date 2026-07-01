ISLAMABAD: A decision has been made to appoint another woman judge to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

According to the sources, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Sources said her appointment is expected to take place in August after Supreme Court judge Musarrat Hilali retires on August 8.

Following Justice Musarrat Hilali’s retirement, the vacant Supreme Court seat will be filled by a judge from the Lahore High Court, the sources added.

After Justice Aalia Neelum’s elevation to the Supreme Court, three names will be considered for the post of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

According to the sources, Abid Aziz Sheikh, Sadaqat Ali Khan and Shahbaz Ali Rizvi are under consideration for the position.

Justice Musarrat Hilali became the second woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in July 2023 after serving as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Her retirement on August 8 will create a vacancy in the apex court, which, according to the sources, is expected to be filled by Justice Aalia Neelum.

If appointed, Justice Aalia Neelum will become another woman judge on the Supreme Court and her elevation will also pave the way for the appointment of a new Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.