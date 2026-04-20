ISLAMABAD: A strong investor demand has pushed Pakistan to increase its Eurobond issuance to $750 million, injecting an additional $250 million.

Through this financial measure, Pakistan has expanded its return to global capital markets.

Initially, the 3-year Eurobond was launched at $500 million, which gathered international investors’ attention, forcing the government to upsell the offering and broaden participation in the issuance.

Pakistan re-entered international bond markets following a four-year gap, marking a key step in rebuilding external financing channels.

The additional allocation through the green shoe mechanism reflects continued investor confidence in Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook and its sovereign debt instruments.

The strong response helped improve liquidity and depth in Pakistan’s sovereign yield curve, while also strengthening the country’s position in global debt markets.

The oversubscription signals renewed appetite among global investors for Pakistani debt, despite ongoing economic challenges.

The successful upsizing is also expected to support future issuances and further engagement with international capital markets.