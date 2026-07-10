The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs in Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has said that Pakistan’s seafood exports reached a record $568million during the 2025-26 fiscal year,

In a statement, the federal minister said the increase in seafood exports reflected the government’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s blue economy, expand seafood exports and ensure compliance with international food safety and quality standards.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has said that frozen fish remained the leading export commodity with earnings of $105.09 million, followed by frozen squid and cuttlefish at $ 103.71 million, and fish meal at $83.12 million.

Other major export categories included shrimps $62.14m, crabs $36.89m, sardines $30.62m, mackerels $22.67m, flat fish $17.24m, octopus $15.18m, and minced fish meat, or surimi $14.63m.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan’s seafood was exported primarily to China, Thailand, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the US.

Junaid Chaudhry said the record performance had been achieved despite disruptions to regional trade and maritime logistics caused by the evolving situation in the Gulf region, underscoring the resilience of the fisheries sector and the commitment of exporters and regulatory institutions.

He also lauded Dr Mansoor Ali Wassan and the Marine Fisheries Department for maintaining international standards, strengthening regulatory oversight and supporting access to overseas markets.

He said the government would continue to focus on improving quality assurance systems, diversifying export destinations, promoting value-addition, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Pakistan’s fisheries industry.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs added that a performance review ceremony would be held to recognize Pakistan’s top 10 fisheries exporters, with certificates of appreciation to be presented by the prime minister.

Junaid Chaudhry congratulated the Marine Fisheries Department, the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association, fish processors, exporters, and other stakeholders for achieving an unprecedented target.