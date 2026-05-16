The seafood exports of Pakistan have crossed the $500m mark for the first time, in what the government has described as a major milestone for the country’s maritime and the blue economy.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said that the target for the current fiscal year had been achieved 46 days before the close of the financial year.

In a statement, the minister said the increase was driven by reforms in the fisheries sector, improved facilitation for exporters and efforts to access new international markets.

Junaid Chaudhry praised coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Marine Fisheries Department and other stakeholders to raise quality standards, modernise the fisheries sector and improve international market access. He also commended Marine Fisheries Board Director General Dr Mansoor Wasan and his team for meeting the target ahead of schedule.

The minister said Pakistani seafood had recently gained approval to enter the Russian market for the first time, with 16 companies of Pakistan now authorised to export seafood products to Russia.

He said access to Russia could pave the way into other Eurasian Economic Union markets and estimated that annual seafood exports could climb to $800 million, with initial exports to Russia alone projected to bring about $300 million in revenue.

Junaid Chaudhry noted that seafood would move via sea, air and land routes, adding that overland corridors to Central Asia offered cost-effective opportunities amid rising demand in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Referring to sector performance, the minister said the marine fisheries sector posted strong growth in the first half of fiscal 2025–26, with exports reaching 122,629 metric tonnes valued at $253.24 million between July and December 2025. In the same period the previous year, exports were 102,942 tonnes worth $208.25 million, a year?on?year increase of 19.1% in volume and 21.6% in value.

Frozen fish remained the top export category with shipments of 26,669 tonnes valued at $53.33 million. Shrimps and prawns generated $40.46 million, and frozen cuttlefish contributed $36.13 million. Other exports including shrimp meal, crabs, sardines, mackerel, flatfish and fish meal helped broaden product mix and lift value added processing.

China remained largest seafood market, importing more than 83,602 tonnes worth $149.2 million, or nearly 59% of total seafood exports. Thailand was the second largest market, importing mainly Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) processed shrimps and prawns valued at $31.3 million. Exports to the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Japan also rose, while diversification efforts expanded shipments to the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Kuwait and the United States.

HACCP is a globally recognized food safety management system designed to proactively identify, evaluate, and control potential biological, chemical, and physical hazards throughout the food production process.

Monthly export momentum peaked at $56.42 million in November and $55 million in December, supported by seasonal demand and logistical improvements. Non tax revenue from the fisheries sector increased to Rs127.7 million from Rs118 million a year earlier.

Junaid Chaudhry also noted that Pakistan has secured a four year extension for seafood exports to the United States after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration classified Pakistani fisheries as “comparable” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Announcing a major infrastructure plan, the minister said the government will establish a 100 acre seafood processing and export zone at Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority to promote the blue economy and expand role in global seafood trade. Estimated at $60–80 million, the project would house 20–25 medium and large processing units for fish, shrimp and cephalopods, along with value addition and export grade packaging facilities.

The zone will include cold storage and blast freezing facilities with multi temperature storage from minus 18 to minus 40 degrees Celsius, ice plants and flake ice stations with daily production capacity of 50–100 tonnes, he added.