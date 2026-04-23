ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has released its capital market report for the third quarter of the fiscal year, highlighting the performance of Pakistan’s financial markets amid ongoing global and regional challenges, ARY News reported.

According to the report, Pakistan’s capital market remained relatively stable despite global economic uncertainty and tensions in the Middle East. The SECP noted that international markets experienced significant pressure, with Brent crude oil declining by 13 percent and U.S. software stocks dropping by as much as 23 percent during the period.

Domestically, the KSE-100 Index recorded an overall decline of 14.54 percent. The benchmark index had reached a historic high of 191,033 points in January before closing the quarter at 148,743 points.

Market capitalization also witnessed a contraction, falling from Rs19.69 trillion to Rs16.53 trillion by the end of the quarter, reflecting broader market adjustments.

Also Read: SECP offers fee relief to unlisted companies

Foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs111.61 billion. However, this outflow was largely offset by strong participation from local investors, who demonstrated confidence in the market by making net purchases of Rs111.55 billion.

Among domestic participants, companies led the buying activity with Rs73.51 billion, followed by mutual funds at Rs23.78 billion, while individual investors contributed Rs20.25 billion in net purchases.

In terms of trading activity, National Bank of Pakistan topped the market with transactions amounting to Rs182.42 billion.

The primary market also saw moderate activity, with three new initial public offerings (IPOs) launched between January and March. Meanwhile, government Ijarah Sukuk auctions attracted investments totaling Rs811.53 billion.

Investment in the debt market stood at Rs185.14 billion, while trading in the stock exchange’s bills and bonds market reached Rs260.94 billion during the quarter.

The SECP report underscores the resilience of Pakistan’s capital markets, supported by strong domestic investor participation despite external economic pressures.