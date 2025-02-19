Pakistan secures $4.58bln in loans from July to January 

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Affairs Division stated on Wednesday that Pakistan obtained $4.58 billion in loans from July 2024 to January 2025, ARY News reported.

According to the Economic Affairs Division, this includes $2.32 billion received under agreements, $329.1 million from bilateral agreements, and $500 million from foreign commercial loans.

Additionally, investments worth $1.12 billion were made through the Naya Pakistan Certificates. The total estimated financing for the current fiscal year is $19.39 billion.

Compared to the previous year, Pakistan has seen a 30% decrease in financing during the same period. Last year, the country had borrowed $6.30 billion during the same time frame.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) provided $1.48 billion, while the World Bank disbursed $573.8 million during the same period. Pakistan also received financing from China ($99.1 million) and France ($102.5 million).

Furthermore, the Islamic Development Bank provided a total of $400 million in loans to Pakistan.

In December 2024, Pakistan’s federal government debt surged by Rs 4,304 billion in the first eight months of the current tenure.

As of October, the total debt stood at Rs 69.114 trillion, up from Rs 64.810 trillion in February, according to documents available with ARY News.

The domestic debt rose by Rs 4,556 billion during the period, while foreign debt decreased by Rs 251 billion.

As a result, the domestic debt stood at Rs 47.231 trillion as of October, up from Rs 42.675 trillion in February. The foreign debt, on the other hand, decreased to Rs 21.884 trillion from Rs 22.134 trillion during the same period.