ISLAMABAD, July 20: Pakistan has purchased its most expensive LNG spot cargo to date, with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) approving the procurement at $21.88 per MMBtu, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the LNG cargo is scheduled to arrive between July 27 and 28 following the board’s approval of the purchase.

The tender received only one bid, submitted by TotalEnergies Gas & Power, which offered the cargo at $21.88 per MMBtu.

The latest purchase is Pakistan’s fourth LNG spot cargo for July.

Earlier, an LNG cargo for delivery between June 30 and July 4 was purchased at $16.73 per MMBtu.

Another cargo for July 10-11 was bought at $17.37 per MMBtu, followed by a cargo for July 15-16 at $18.23 per MMBtu.

Two days ago, Pakistan purchased its fourth and final LNG cargo for the month at $20.69 per MMBtu, before securing the latest cargo at a record $21.88 per MMBtu, marking the highest LNG spot price paid by the country so far.