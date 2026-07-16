ISLAMABAD, July 15: Pakistan has purchased another spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for July after Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) approved the lowest bid received during the latest tender process.

According to sources, the LNG cargo was bought at $20.69 per MMBtu and is scheduled to be delivered between July 21 and 22.

Pakistan LNG Limited opened bids for the LNG supply on Tuesday, receiving a total of two bids from international suppliers.

PetroChina submitted the lowest bid of $20.69 per MMBtu, while BP Singapore offered $21.37 per MMBtu.

Sources said the PLL Board approved PetroChina’s bid for the purchase of the LNG cargo.

The latest purchase is the most expensive spot LNG cargo bought by Pakistan so far this month, according to sources.

It is also the fourth spot LNG cargo purchased for July deliveries.

Earlier this month, Pakistan bought three spot LNG cargoes at $18.23, $17.37 and $16.73 per MMBtu, respectively, showing a steady increase in prices over the month.