Pakistan to seek US$600 mln in flood aid from UN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will seek US$600 million more in aid from the United Nations for rehabilitation of the flood-hit people, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs will request the UN for US$600 million more in aid from the international community to respond to the food, shelter and health facilities needs of Pakistani flood survivors, sources said.

A final report on unprecedented floods in Pakistan will be compiled by October 15 to be submitted to the United Nations.

The UN will be informed about the diseases spreading in flood-stricken areas of the country.

The global body has already extended $160 million in emergency funding for 33 million people affected by floods, economic affairs ministry stated.

After fresh call for international assistance, the UN flood relief to Pakistan will reach to $760 million.

The unprecedented floods, worsened by climate change — have killed 1,678 people in Pakistan since mid-June. About half a million survivors are still living in tents and makeshift shelters.

The UN resident coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, has said that the latest UN appeal will be issued from Geneva on Tuesday.

Since July, several countries and UN agencies have sent more than 130 flights carrying aid for the flood victims, many of whom complain they have either received too little help or are still waiting for aid.

