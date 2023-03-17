Pakistan seeks ‘financial help’ from friendly countries

ISLAMABAD: Following the delay with a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has become active to seek ‘financial help’ from friendly countries to stablise the worsening economy, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting well-placed sources.

Sources within the finance ministry said Pakistan is seeking to get $2 billion each from China and Saudi Arabia, while meetings are underway to get $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates.

They further said China will deposit $800 million with the State Bank of Pakistan in the upcoming few days.

It may be noted that Pakistan has been trying hard to revive the stalled loan programme of the IMF but despite taking tough decisions, the international lender is delaying the staff-level agreement with Islamabad.

Read more: Ishaq Dar says ‘details of agreement with IMF to be made public’

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured that details of the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be made public.

Speaking at the Senate Committee of the Whole, the minister said once the staff agreement is signed, it will be put on the website of the Finance Ministry and nothing will be concealed.

The minister said that the regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had signed an agreement with IMF in 2019.

Comments