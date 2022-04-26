Pakistan seeks further expansion in bilateral ties with US: Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says Pakistan seeks to further expand its bilateral relations with the United States based on mutual respect, trust and equality.

US C’da @AngelaAggeler called on MOS @HinaRKhar today. MOS underscored:

📌 #Pakistan valued its relationship with the #US.

&

📌 Looked forward to further deepening bilateral relations based on:

➖Mutual Respect

➖Trust and

➖Equality. 🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V9kRfhKlub — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 26, 2022

Related – Hina Rabbani Khar says committed to deepening partnership with China

A report by Radio Pakistan stated Hina Rabbani Khar said Pakistan aims to expand its bilateral ties with the United States based on mutual respect, trust and equality.

Comments