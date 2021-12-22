Pakistan sees 10 more COVID-19 deaths during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Ten more people have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 28,892.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 310 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

Statistics 22 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,991

Positive Cases: 310

Positivity %: 0.65%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 645

A total of 46,991 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 310 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0365% as compared to yesterday’s 0.63 per cent.

At present, 645 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had added it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant than previous ones.

The variant is successfully evading some immune responses, she had said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.