Pakistan sees 291 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 28,912.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 291 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

Statistics 28 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,869

Positive Cases: 291

Positivity %: 0.69%

Deaths :3

A total of 41,869 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 291 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.69 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 0.68%.

At present, 636 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Sindh remains on the top with 480,710 cases followed by Punjab with 444,610 cases of the COVID-19. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 181,235 cases, while Islamabad has registered 108,450 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

33,624 cases have been reported in Balochistan, 34,657 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,429 infections have emerged in Gilgit Baltistan.

