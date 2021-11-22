Pakistan sees 3 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 322 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,282,194.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 37,148 samples were tested during this period, out of which 322 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 0.86 per cent.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,662 after three more people succumbed to the viral disease in the previous 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in hospitals across the country has come down to 1,043.

Patients on Critical Care: 1043 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 22, 2021

Last week, the Natio­nal Command and Operation Centre decided to establish call centers and chatbots to reach the people eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. The decision came at a meeting of the NCOC chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

The NCOC directed all stakeholders to beef up vaccination measures after measles and rubella campaign so a maximum number of eligible population is inoculated.

