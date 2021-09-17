Pakistan sees 68 more COVID-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 68 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 27,072, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 57,626 out of which 2,928 turned up positive.

Statistics 17 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,626

Positive Cases: 2,928

Positivity % : 5.08%

Deaths : 68

Patients on Critical Care: 4960 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 17, 2021

Overall 1,125,952 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 13,716 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in critical condition has dropped down to 4,960. The COVID-19 positivity rate remained 5.08 per cent during the last 24 hours.