1,828 more infected as Pakistan sees fresh spike in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,828 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s virus tally to 971,304.

35 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,555.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 36,454 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,828 patients came back positive.

The infection rate slightly increased to 3.79 per cent from yesterday’s 3.65pc, it said.

There are a total of 36,454 active cases in the country at present as 912 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 912,295.

On Friday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar warned that they are clear signs of the fourth COVID-19 wave hitting the country.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Asad Umar said that two weeks back, he had shared their artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of the fourth wave.

“Now there are clear early signs of 4th wave starting,” he said and blamed it on the poor SOP compliance, coupled with the spread of variants of concern, India’s Delta variant in particular.