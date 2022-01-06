Pakistan sees highest COVID-19 cases in two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 1,085 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 46,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,085 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 2.32% as compared to yesterday’s 1.8 per cent.

Statistics 6 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585

Positive Cases: 1085

Positivity %: 2.32%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 636 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 6, 2022

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,950 after five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 636.

Read more: ASAD UMAR CLARIFIES ABOUT POSSIBILITIES OF LOCKDOWN AMID OMICRON THREAT

Meanwhile, Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Wednesday had rejected the possibility of a complete lockdown in view of rising Omicron cases of Covid-19 variant in the country.

In a statement, Asad Umar had said that Omicron cases are increasing rapidly but the government has no plan to impose lockdown in the country.

“There is no chance to impose another complete lockdown,” he had said and added the government is closely monitoring the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!