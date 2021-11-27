Pakistan sees slight rise in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported seven more Covid-related deaths in the previous 24 hours while 411 new cases of the pandemic took the infection tally to 1,283,475.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, the death toll in the country has risen to 28,704 after seven more people succumbed to the viral disease.

As many as 44,598 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 411 were declared to be carrying the virus. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.92 per cent, higher than yesterday’s 0.71 per cent.

There are a total of 935 Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

Statistics 27 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,598

Positive Cases: 411

Positivity %: 0.92%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 935 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 27, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the discovery of a new coronavirus variant has triggered global alarm with countries rushing to suspend travel from southern Africa.

The new mutation was discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was designating the variant, named omicron, as being “of concern”, a label only given to four variants to date.

But it could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the variant’s mutations.