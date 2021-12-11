Pakistan sees slight rise in daily Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 395 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, that is higher than the previous day’s 0.72 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 50,859 samples were tested, out of which 395 turned out to be positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, the country’s nerve centre for Covid response said.

Also Read: Japan creates face mask that GLOWS when it detects Covid-19

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections climbed to 1,288,761 after the addition of 395 new cases. The death toll rose to 28,823 after eleven more people succumbed to the viral disease.

A total of 759 critical patients of Covid-19 are under treatment in various hospitals across the country while 358 people recuperated from the infection, pushing the number of recovered patients to 1,250,427.

Statistics 11 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,859

Positive Cases: 395

Positivity %: 0.77%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 759 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 11, 2021

On Dec 9, the National Institute of Health (NIH) rejected reports that the first case of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been confirmed in Pakistan.

Also Read: South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet

Responding to media reports of a “suspected case” of Omicron variant reported from Karachi, the NIH said, “the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!