UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has expressed hope that the US-Iran peace deal will help create a more conducive environment for peace and renewed political engagement in Yemen.

“We hope that this positive momentum will reverberate across the region and contribute to a more conducive environment for peace and renewed political engagement in Yemen,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council during a debate on the situation in Yemen.

The Pakistani envoy said the Pakistan-mediated US-Iran peace deal presents a welcome opportunity to reduce tensions and advance regional stability.

Since 2014, Yemeni government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels have been fighting for control of the fractured country.

The internationally recognised government is largely based in the southern city of Aden, while the Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, control the capital Sana’a and large parts of northern and western Yemen.

A UN-brokered truce reached in April 2022 helped reduce violence, but after more than a decade of conflict, Yemen continues to face significant political, economic and humanitarian challenges.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said that although the 2022 truce between the Houthis and the government continues to hold, the conflict remains unresolved, with ordinary Yemenis bearing the burden of prolonged uncertainty.

“In meetings with Yemenis, we are told that entrenched front lines across the country are draining resources, deepening fragmentation and accelerating the militarisation of society, even driving students and teachers to join armed groups simply as a means of economic survival,” Grundberg said.

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The special envoy also reiterated his appeal for the release of 73 UN personnel currently being arbitrarily detained by the Houthis, many of whom have been held since 2024.

“The Secretary-General’s recent statement underscored that these detentions violate international law, cause deep suffering to families and constrain the UN’s ability to assist millions of people in need,” Grundberg said.

He noted that the Security Council had condemned the detentions earlier this month and demanded the unconditional, safe and immediate release of all those being held.