Senator Mushahid demands general amnesty for political prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has demanded general amnesty for political prisoners including the founder of the PTI, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate, Mushahid Hussain Syed also urged for recovery of the missing persons’ of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the PTI has emerged as the largest political party in the election.

He said the time has come to show leadership and statesmanship.

“Nawaz Sharif should show magnanimity and extend his hand,” he said advising the PML-N leader to become the head of the state and give the prime minister’s office to the PPP.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should also be included in the system”. He must visit the PTI’s founder”, Senator Mushahid advised.

“The opportunity will be lost if prompt decision was not taken. Not to repeat past mistakes and avoid losing this rare opportunity,” PML-N Senator told his party’s supreme leader.

