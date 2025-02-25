Pakistan to send back Afghan citizen card holders’ home in next phase

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will send Afghan citizen card holders back to their country in the next phase of their repatriation.

According to records around eight Lac Afghan refugees staying in Pakistan over Afghan Citizen Cards. Moreover, preparations being made to remove Afghan citizens from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, staying legally in twin cities.

The Interior Ministry has started implementation of the decisions made in a meeting chaired by the prime minister.

According to papers, March 31 has been the deadline for removal of Afghan nationals from the federal capital city and Rawalpindi.

The Afghan citizen card holders will be shifted to other cities by March 31 and then to Afghanistan, according to documents.

Moreover, the stay of Afghan nationals intending to move to third country, has been extended up to June 30.

The Afghan nationals, waiting for visas from some other country, could also not stay in Islamabad, papers read.

The interior ministry will send the agencies implementation report to the Prime Minister’s Office after every 15 days.

“If any other country won’t issue visa, the Afghan citizens will be deemed as illegally staying in country,” according to papers.