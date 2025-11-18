Pakistan sends another 100 tons of aid consignement to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched its 25th humanitarian consignment to Gaza—a 100-ton shipment—bringing the country’s total relief assistance to 2,427 tons, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The latest consignment reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to supporting the people of Gaza.

The aid shipment, sent on the directives of the prime minister in partnership with Al-Khidmat Foundation, departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and is being routed to Gaza via Egypt.

The chartered aircraft carried essential non-food relief items, including tents, tarpaulin sheets, and jerry cans, aimed at supporting families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

A send-off ceremony attended by Federal Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal, along with officials from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and Alkhidmat Foundation representatives.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council on Monday voted to adopt a US-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and authorizing an international stabilization force for the Palestinian enclave.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed last month to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza – a ceasefire in their two-year war and a hostage-release deal – but the UN resolution is seen as vital to legitimizing a transitional governance body and reassuring countries that are considering sending troops to Gaza.

The text of the resolution says member states can take part in the Trump-chaired Board of Peace envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza. It also authorizes the international stabilization force, which would ensure a process of demilitarizing Gaza, including by decommissioning weapons and destroying military infrastructure.