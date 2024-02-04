Pakistan sends 5th batch of relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan has dispatched the fifth batch of relief goods for the oppressed people of Gaza.

The relief goods were dispatched from Nur Khan Air Base by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force. The aid shipment consists of essential items including warm tents and blankets as per Gaza’s ground needs.

The special flight will reach Egypt, with the relief supplies, where the Pakistani ambassador will receive the relief goods.

After receiving the relief supplies, they will be sent to Gaza for distribution.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of External Affairs and Armed Forces attended the departure ceremony at Nur Khan Airbase.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian people and condemns the use of force by Israel against civilians, especially women and children in Gaza.

It is also important to note that the sixth relief shipment of 100 tons of relief goods has also been arranged by NDMA which will be sent to from Karachi.

So far, a total of 230 tons of relief goods have been sent by Pakistan to the suffering people of Gaza.