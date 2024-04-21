Pakistan sends 8th shipment of humanitarian assistance for Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Pakistan dispatched 8th tranche of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, ARY News reported.

The 400 tons assistance consisted of winterized tents, tarpaulins, blankets, medicines and food supplies through sea, the foreign minister posted on his X account.

“The shipment will be received by the Pakistani Ambassador at Port Said, Egypt and handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward delivery to the people of Gaza. Pakistan remains committed to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” he further posted.

Earlier, Pakistan urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take appropriate steps to ensure implementation “in letter and spirit” of its resolution that called for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

Speaking in the General Assembly, Ambassador Munir Akram said that as agreed at the Arab-OIC Summit in Riyadh, the 15-member Council should impose an immediate ban on the export of weapons and ammunition to Israel and hold it responsible for their crimes against the Palestinian people in the enclave.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian people and condemns the use of force by Israel against civilians, especially women and children in Gaza.

Gaza health officials say more than 34,097 people have been killed, thousands of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and residents have insufficient food, water and medical supplies.