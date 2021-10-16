Pakistan sends 16 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday dispatched 16 more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing efforts to avert any humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said the relief goods were handed over to Afghan Minister for Refugees Haji Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani and Deputy Minister for IDPs on Saturday.

The consignment included food items and blankets for their onward distribution among affected people.

Pakistan had also sent 13 trucks carrying 345 tons of relief goods last week, which included food and medicines.

Besides its own ongoing efforts, Pakistan has also been urging the international community to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for socioeconomic development of the war-torn country.

On Spe 19, Pakistan provided more humanitarian assistance comprising of basic food items to Afghanistan as the country suffers from food insecurity in the wake of a Taliban takeover.

According to details, 17 trucks laden with edibles were handed over to Afghan authorities through the Torkham border by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), under an initiative by the government to provide assistance to the neighbouring country on a humanitarian basis.

The FPCCI said that the trucks carried 65 tonnes of sugar, three tonnes of pulses, 190 tons of flour, 11-ton cooking oil, and 31-ton rice.

