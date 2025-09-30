Pakistan has set targets for clean energy: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said that Pakistan has set its targets for clean energy.

Speaking in a meeting he said that independent boards are being introduced in distribution companies to strengthen governance and ensure professional expertise and accountability.

“We have slashed losses in the energy distribution sector by one-third only within a span of one year,” Awais Leghari said. He said we are intending to privatization of distribution compnies to improve the performance,” he added.

In a recent meeting with a delegation of the Asian Development Bank Awais Leghari said the government is prioritizing clean energy, has already introduced a new tariff for electric vehicles and seeks international cooperation to improve grid and metering systems.

He also highlighted that Pakistan has shut down around 2,800 MW of fossil fuel power plants ahead of schedule as part of environmental responsibility and now seeks access to green financing and carbon credits.