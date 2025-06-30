Pakistan set the “new normal” against Indian escalation: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a foreign policy rooted in geo-economics and unwavering adherence to international peace and security.

“One of the core principles guiding this foreign policy approach is accentuating Pakistan’s pivot to geo-economics,” Dar said, highlighting his personal leadership in promoting economic diplomacy as a key pillar of the country’s global engagement.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here, the deputy PM emphasized that enhancing trade, promoting foreign investment, attracting remittances and technology flows, and forging development partnerships were among the highest priorities.

Referring to the India’s unfounded allegations following the Pahalgam attack, and its unprovoked aggression in May 2025, the deputy PM said Pakistan swiftly retaliated to the Indian escalation with a “quid pro quo plus” response – which is the “new normal” set by Pakistan if India insists on its dangerous notion of ‘limited war under the nuclear threshold.’

“The outcome of this 4-day war has once again underscored the reality that India can neither intimidate nor coerce Pakistan. New Delhi must, therefore, rethink its present hubristic and misguided policies that threaten peace and undermine security in South Asia.”

He said Pakistan also remained determined to protect its rights and entitlements under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). “We firmly reject attempts by India to weaponise water in pursuit of its narrow geopolitical objectives. India’s illegal and unilateral action of putting the Treaty “in abeyance” has no validity.”

He emphasized that sustainable peace in South Asia remained contingent on a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

As regards the recent developments in the Middle East, DPM Dar said Pakistan condemned Israel’s completely unjustified aggression against Iran as well as the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities by the U.S. These actions, representing a highly dangerous escalation, have been in violation of the UN charter and international law.

“Pakistan has consistently supported Iran’s legitimate right to self-defence under the Charter. We appreciate the constructive and pragmatic approach that Iran adopted in finding a negotiated solution to the nuclear issue. The U.S.-Israeli actions seriously undermined the longstanding norms of inter-state behaviour and exposed the entire region to a conflagration of potentially unimaginable consequences”, he added.

He said Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza continued to be a stain on the conscience of humanity urging that the international community must mobilise to stop Israel from its murderous course and persuade it to pursue a path of reason. “Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and calls for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”