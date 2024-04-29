Govt set to declare education emergency

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to announce an education emergency for four years to tackle the education crisis in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that the prime minister would officially declare education emergency in the country in a ceremony set to take place tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ceremony would be attended by all chief ministers and education ministers of all four provinces.

The step aims to bring back the out-of-school children into the education system and prevent further disparity in educational opportunities.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui took decisive action to tackle the education crisis gripping Pakistan.

In a high-level meeting Wednesday, Minister Siddiqui expressed grave concern over the significant number of out-of-school children and unveiled ambitious plans to address this pressing issue.

During the meeting, Minister Siddiqui announced his intention to advise the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet to declare a national education emergency.

In a proactive step towards equipping the future workforce with essential skills, Minister Siddiqui had directed the Ministry to expedite the formulation of a strategy to train one million technology and IT-skilled workers.