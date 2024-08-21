Pakistan sets up Crisis Management Unit after pilgrims killed in Iran 

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday established a Crisis Management Unit to facilitate the repatriation of the Pakistani pilgrims’ bodies who lost their lives in a bus accident in Yazd city of Iran.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased Pakistani pilgrims and said that on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Consul of Pakistan in Zahidan had been tasked with the responsibility of reaching the site of the accident and ascertaining the situation on the ground.

“They will also coordinate with local authorities to provide medical relief to the injured and arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan, most of whom are residents of the Sindh province,” the spokesperson said.

Moreover, Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran and Consul in Zahidan are also in contact with the Iranian authorities in Tehran and Zahidan to expedite the recovery and repatriation of the dead bodies and facilitate medical treatment of the injured.

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident in Yazd, Iran.

According to Iranian media reports, the ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point.

A total of 53 passengers were on the bus, most of whom were from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities in Sindh.

“A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned and caught fire in front of Dehshir-Taft checkpoint in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday night,” Iran’s state TV reported.

“Unfortunately, 11 women and 17 men lost their lives in this accident. Seven of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital,” the crisis management director general of Yazd province told Iran’s state TV.