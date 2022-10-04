Ulta latak jaun?: Shadab Khan asks troll

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan gave a befitting response to a troll who was passing remarks about performance.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan’s vice-captain in limited-overs format turned 24 on Tuesday and was replying to birthday wishes on the social media application Twitter.

One of the application’s users Rashid Awan urged the cricketer to concentrate on performing well in the world championship.

“Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup (Leave this shady things and focus on the world cup)”, he wrote.

Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup . — Rashid Awan (@Rashid_Awaan) October 4, 2022

Shadab Khan responded by saying, “Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? (It is night in New Zealand and the physio has told us to rest and take time office. If you say, should we start training by hanging upside down?),” he replied.

Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? https://t.co/6rUxiHjUg6 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Pakistan arrived in Christchurch to compete in a tri-nation series against hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Related – Pakistan name squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Babar Azam’s side will play the series opener against Bangladesh on October 7 at Christchurch. The side will compete against New Zealand the next day.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand for the second time on October 11. The second clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place on October 13.

Green Caps will then travel to Australia to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup this month.

Comments