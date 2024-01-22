26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 22, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan shares collection plan with IMF under petroleum levy

Shoaib Nizami
By Shoaib Nizami
|

TOP NEWS

Shoaib Nizami
Shoaib Nizami
Shoaib Nizami reports Finance, Fedeal Board of Revenue, Planning , Public Accounts, Banking, Capital Market, SECP, IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, FATF updates for ARY News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has shared a plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the collection of taxes on account of petroleum levy. 

According to the details, the Government of Pakistan has presented a plan to the IMF for the collection of Rs1,065 billion through petroleum levy in FY2024-25, which is Rs196 bln, higher as compared to FY2023-24.

Pakistan is expected to collect Rs918 bln through petroleum levy in the current fiscal year, which will be Rs49bln higher as compared to the set target of Rs869 bln.

At present, the Pakistan government is charging a Rs60 per litre levy on petrol and diesel.

The federation received Rs222 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year on account of petroleum levy collection.

Read more: Pakistan ‘assures’ IMF of imposing Rs18bln new taxes monthly

Earlier it emerged that the Pakistan government reportedly assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of imposing new taxes worth Rs18 billion, monthly.

The sources say the development comes after “do more” demands of the International Monetary Fund.

The government has assured the IMF of slapping additional taxes on textile and sugar to meet the expected shortfall in tax collection.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.