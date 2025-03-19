Federal Shariat Court rules against depriving women of inheritance in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan has ruled that the traditional practices of ‘Chadar’ and ‘Parchi’ are both un-Islamic and illegal.

A full bench, led by Chief Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rehman and comprising Justice Khadim M. Shaikh, Justice Dr. Muhammad Mehmood Anwar, and Justice Ameer Muhammad, issued the verdict.

The verdict stated that ‘Chadar and Parchi’ customs deprive women of their rightful inheritance, which is against Islamic teachings.

The court remarked that customs such as ‘Chadar and Parchi’ contradict the rights granted to women in the Quran and Sunnah.

It further ruled that coercing women into relinquishing their inheritance due to societal pressure is a violation of both Islamic principles and the law.

Pakistan Federal Shariat Court has directed authorities to take legal action under Section 498 against those who enforce such practices.

Additionally, the ruling underscores the need for awareness and effective enforcement of laws safeguarding women’s inheritance rights.

Earlier, the Federal Shariat Court Islamabad ruled that the sections 2(f), 3 and 7 of the Transgender Act 2018 are against Islamic teachings.

According to the details, the acting Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain of the Federal Shariat Court Islamabad delivered the verdict that sections 2(f), 3 and 7 of the Transgender Act 2018 are against Islamic teachings, while Section 2(n) of the Transgender Act is not contrary to Sharia.