Pakistan assures no war-related surcharges for shipping agents

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has said shipping agents had assured that no war-related surcharges were being imposed on in-transit shipments or shipments on other routes.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with industry stakeholders, the minister outlined a series of measures aimed at easing the burden on traders.

Customs officials have been instructed to investigate complaints of unjustified fees, with around 10 cases already processed.

“This ensures accountability and protects our trading community,” Junaid Chaudhry emphasized.

Key industry bodies, including the Pakistan Ship’s Agents Association and the All Pakistan Shipping Association will release advisories directing members to refrain from charging retention fees on export containers stranded at ports.

Additionally, terminal operators have agreed to offer relief on demurrage charges for export containers that arrived before 3 March 2026.

The measures form part of a broader government of Pakistan strategy to alleviate pressure on Pakistan’s ports amid persistent logistical hurdles.

“We’re coordinating closely with port authorities, customs officials, and shipping stakeholders to streamline cargo movement and cut financial burdens on exporters,” Junaid Chaudhry stated.

The government hopes the steps will strengthen Pakistan’s “blue economy” and help businesses navigate continuing disruptions in global trade.

Traders have been urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any irregularities through official channels.