Here is how you can check regisration status of your smartphone and more!

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday released ‘consumer service short codes’ for citizens to block spam and enhance mobile security.
In a social media post, the PTA released some codes for the citizens for several uses including block spam messages/calls, verify SIM details, and safeguard communication effortlessly.
The PTA’s consumer service short codes are as follows:
- Send an SMS to 900 to block spam/unsolicited communication.
- Send an SMS to 3627 to block Telemarketing Communication.
- To check the 15-digit IMEI number the consumer can dial *#06#.
- For registration status of the mobile device the consumer can send an SMS to 8484.
- To check mobile number portability, the consumers can send an SMS to 667.
- Send an SMS to 668 to check total number of registered SIMs on CNIC.
- To report a child abuse content dial 1121.
- To block Obnoxious/Unknown Communication dial *420#.