web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Here is how you can check regisration status of your smartphone and more!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday released ‘consumer service short codes’ for citizens to block spam and enhance mobile security.

In a social media post, the PTA released some codes for the citizens for several uses including block spam messages/calls, verify SIM details, and safeguard communication effortlessly.

The PTA’s consumer service short codes are as follows:

  • Send an SMS to 900 to block spam/unsolicited communication.
  • Send an SMS to 3627 to block Telemarketing Communication.
  • To check the 15-digit IMEI number the consumer can dial *#06#.
  • For registration status of the mobile device the consumer can send an SMS to 8484.
  • To check mobile number portability, the consumers can send an SMS to 667.
  • Send an SMS to 668 to check total number of registered SIMs on CNIC.
  • To report a child abuse content dial 1121.
  • To block Obnoxious/Unknown Communication dial *420#.

May be a graphic of text

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.