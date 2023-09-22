Pakistan is facing the consequences of clash of wills of individuals who apparently have failed to learn from the gross mistakes of the past and are unwilling to change their course. It is abundantly clear that a journey is traveling to an unknown destination that mostly results in hazardous outcome.

Instead of correcting their course these elements keep on harping about the resilience of the people of Pakistan thereby implying that it is only resilience that is required to remain constant as no change in perception would be allowed to happen.

These forces do not care that the Pakistani polity has reached the end of its tether and it is not far that the patience will completely run out. It is not realised that it is futile to expect that a fast-growing horde of people can be fed on promises without finally bringing them to fruition. The people of the country have reached the point where they do not know where they stand and if the situation is allowed to persist then they may lose whatever moorings they are left with.

Pakistan finds itself in a state of inertia indicating the dilemmas countered by it with the result that the ruling segment of the state getting unsure by the day. The ongoing controversy regarding deciding the forthcoming election date has yet again brought to fore the deepening uncertainties prevailing in the polity. When closely observed, the situation is underpinned by contradictory stances taken by major stakeholders that fly in the face of reality.

The scenario therefore appears very hectic with the caretaker government issuing a volley of press releases showing that it is successfully grappling with rising inflation though this assertion is far from truth.

The official policy appears to be sidelining main issues by sleep-talking about lowering taxes on imports and exports to improve the commodity supplies to the markets conveniently ignoring its parallel narrative implying that the fountain of inflation is based within the country controlled by vicious mafias. The inferred reality is that everything is topsy-turvy and the paint job may not last for very long and even what is in the offing is certainly not clear and is causing further confusion.

By the look of things battle-lines are clearly drawn between the overt and covert factors responsible for determining national affairs. Both sides are battling their demons painstakingly hiding their conflicts. It is quite clear that both sides are suffering equally though they maintain a bravado that is just as skin-deep.

Discerning observers can gauge the discomfiture but are helpless to fathom the end result. In the meanwhile, national issues are direly neglected and the wavering downward slide continues. Looked at closely the problem is not simply a deep divide between political elements of the state but it carries in its wake deeper socio-economic malaise that is not properly diagnosed.

These issues require cool and steady approach to devise some sort of a solution but in the current state of frenzy this looks highly improbable. What is more worrying is the fact that some decisive elements prefer the state of frenzy the country is in because such state provides them a chance to retain their hallowed state of saviours.

Their policy has always been to keep perpetuating the frenzied state of affairs so that the focus does not come to the essentials that they prefer to manage on their own without any interference.

The result is that the most important geo-strategic issues are dealt with by this particular segment of the state according to their particular perception without keeping in consideration the wider interests of the people of the country.

The real policy makers are widely known to willingly ignore the fact that the regional shifts that are fast are corresponding with global shifts complicating the situation fundamentally that requires development of a national consensus about policies framed to tackle them otherwise it will become the situation will become untenable with the potential to keep the keep the arbitrary decision makers engaged in conflict for long time to come.

This ostrich-like approach is now recognised by the rest of the segments of population except the arbitrary decision-making apparatus and they have now started to speak out pointing out that the solo flight may ultimately prove detrimental to the national interest.

The situation is so dire that it not only requires total reappraisal but also immediate change of course. It certainly cannot be left to a cabal of people having no legitimate representational approval and authority to pursue misdirected goals mostly beneficial to them.

The current scenario demands some people to abandon their ivory towers and come down to what is actually happening on the ground with a view to rectify the ills afflicting the nation.

It must be realised that the welfare of the common man is the real issue of the country and it should be the paramount concern while managing Pakistan instead of playing games.