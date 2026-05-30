ISLAMABAD — Following the recent reduction in retail petrol prices, the federal government has announced a substantial cut in the prices of jet fuel and light diesel oil (LDO), offering a major financial breather to the aviation sector as well as the industrial and agricultural segments.

According to an official notification detailing the price adjustments, the price of jet fuel used in commercial aircraft has been slashed by a massive Rs. 48.80 per litre. The price has dropped to Rs. 283.52 per litre, down from its previous record high of Rs. 332.32 per litre.

Aviation and economic experts note that this sharp decline will significantly lower operational overheads for domestic and international carriers, raising expectations that airlines may soon pass the relief on to consumers through cheaper airfares.

In tandem with the aviation cuts, the government has also reduced the price of Light Diesel Oil by Rs. 30.61 per litre, fixing the new rate at Rs. 244.93 per litre.

LDO serves as a primary energy source for small-scale industries, mills, and agricultural tube wells across the country. The price drop is projected to reduce production costs for small manufacturing units and alleviate some of the financial burden on farmers managing irrigation expenses during the current sowing season.

While the rate cuts bring immediate relief to the industrial supply chain and corporate aviation, public transport and consumer-facing sectors are now facing mounting pressure from civic bodies to adjust their fare structures and goods transport rates accordingly.