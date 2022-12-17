Saeed Ajmal says he hates English, will only speak in his mother tongue

Saeed Ajmal said he does not speak English as he hates the language.

Saeed Ajmal, in an interview, recalled him being told to give interviews in English when he was the world’s number-one bowler.

The former spinner claimed he told the authorities that he will not talk in English and would converse in his mother tongue Urdu.

Saeed Ajmal said there is no shame in one not knowing the language. He said a person’s character is judged by whether he knows it or not.

Saeed Ajmal said language makes a person do good or bad things. The spinner said that people will love one another with kindness.

Saeed Ajmal represented Pakistan in 212 across all three formats (ODI, Test and ODI) with 447 wickets to his name. The spinner played 195 T20 matches and took 447 wickets.

He was part of the Pakistan side that won the ICC World Twenty20. He was the side’s second-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps.

